TWO BEAR CAPITAL EXPANDS TEAM OF EXPERTS DURING PERIOD OF RAPID GROWTH

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Bridget Martell MA, MD and Jeff Miller Join As Operating Partners Supporting the Biotechnology and Enterprise Portfolio Companies, Respectively

Tim Veil Joins As Principal Focused on New Technology; Kevin Day and Jennifer Howrigan Round Out Two Bear's Fundraising and Investor Relations Team As Firm Launches Fund II

WHITEFISH, Mont., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Two Bear Capital, the venture capital firm investing in disruptors in life sciences and technology, today announced the appointment of five key executives expanding its team of experts during a period of rapid growth for the venture capital firm. The appointments strengthen Two Bear Capital's ability to help build the operations of its impressive portfolio companies by delivering deep domain experts who partner with founders as they bring their breakthroughs to market and scale operations. The appointments also deepen Two Bear's own capacity to fundraise as it pursues new opportunities and continues to build the next 50-year, top-tier venture capital firm.

Bridget Martell MA, MD was named Operating Partner, Biotechnology at Two Bear Capital. Dr. Martell will focus on Two Bear's biopharma and health tech portfolio companies and provide support in the development of products and services through regulatory approval and commercialization.

was named Operating Partner, Enterprise at Two Bear Capital. Miller will work with Two Bear's enterprise portfolio companies, helping them create efficient infrastructures and implement world-class sales strategies from Day 1. Tim Veil was named Principal at Two Bear Capital. Veil will work to identify new technology focused investments, advising existing portfolio go-to-market teams, and supporting Two Bear's data, analytics, and enablement efforts.

Broadening the fundraising and investor relations team, Kevin Day was named Partner, Head of Capital Formation and Jennifer Howrigan was named Vice President of Investor Relations. Day's primary focus will be on capital formation for new Two Bear Capital funds. He will be leading efforts to find sophisticated, long-term LPs to join the Two Bear investor base. Howrigan will work closely with investors and provide day-to-day management of their needs including oversight of investor communications and reporting.

"Two Bear Capital is proud to welcome Dr. Bridget Martell, Jeff Miller, Tim Veil, Kevin Day, and Jennifer Howrigan to the firm," said Two Bear Capital Founder and Managing Partner Mike Goguen. "We are in the midst of an exciting expansion period and continue to believe that the best value add we can create for our investors and our founders is to provide deep domain expertise in everything from the science and technology to the operations, sales, and service. These executives bring the right combination of experience, skill, and strategic thinking we need as Two Bear Capital continues to support the most innovative founders and build a multi-decade, top-tier, high-impact venture capital firm."

Dr. Bridget Martell was Chief Medical Officer of the public companies Juniper Pharmaceuticals, Kura Oncology, and RRD International, and was CEO of the privately held Artizan Biosciences. Throughout her career in pharma and biotech, Dr. Martell has continued to teach at Yale University School of Medicine and was an Associate Clinical Professor for over 20 years. She is currently a Yale Ventures Entrepreneur-in-Residence. She began her clinical investigation career at Yale with a career development award and in the Robert Wood Johnson Clinical Scholars Program. Prior to this, she served in the National Health Service Corps where she shaped a primary care clinic from a methadone maintenance treatment program in the South Bronx. Additionally, Dr. Martell was a Resident and Chief Resident at Yale New Haven Hospital in Internal Medicine. She holds a B.Sc. in Microbiology from Cornell University, an M.A. in Molecular Immunology from Boston University, and an M.D. from The Chicago Medical School.

Prior to joining Two Bear Capital, Jeff Miller served as the Chief Revenue Officer at companies including StarTree, and Cockroach Labs. At Cockroach Labs, Jeff led sales from zero to over $80 million in ARR, driving the company valuation to $5 billion in less than four years for their Series E. During the course of his career, Jeff has also held Senior VP of Sales positions at Hortonworks, Virtustream, VMware, Novell, and JBoss.

As Senior Vice President of Sales at Hortonworks, he drove sales from zero to over $250 million in ARR in record time, powering a successful IPO and a subsequent $1.45 billion acquisition from Cloudera. As Vice President of Sales at SpringSource, he helped drive sales from $5 million ARR to $30 million in ARR. This led to a $450 million+ acquisition by VMware, where he stayed to lead the revenue to over $100 million in ARR post-acquisition

Prior to joining Two Bear Capital, Tim Veil was the Vice President of Solutions Engineering and Enablement at StarTree, a real-time analytics platform.

Before this, he was Head of Sales Engineering at Cockroach Labs, creator of CockroachDB – a cloud-native, distributed SQL database. During the course of his career, he has served as the Principal Solutions Engineer of OverOps, an Enterprise Account Executive and Global Account Manager with Hortonworks, Solutions Architect with GridGain Systems, and Director of Software Development of Cognia. He began his career with Ernst & Young and earned his degree in Finance and Management Information Systems (MIS) from the University of Georgia.

Kevin Day joined Two Bear Capital from SOSV, the global venture capital and equity firm focused on software, deep tech, human health, and sustainability. He served as the Global Head of Capital Formation of SOSV since August 2022 and led the fundraise for its fifth core fund. Prior to this, he served as the Global Head of Business Development for Exos Capital from March 2020 to August 2022. He worked in the North American Capital Development and Investor Relations department of Systematica and was Head of Marketing and Investor Relations for Basswood Capital Management. Earlier in his career, he held positions at BlackRock and AllianceBernstein Investments. Day earned his M.B.A. from Columbia Business School and London Business School and his B.A. from the College of Charleston.

Jennifer Howrigan joined Two Bear Capital from Warana Capital, an alternative asset manager and specialized buyer of illiquid fund investments. At Warana, Howrigan served as the Head of Investor Relations and Business Development for four years. Prior to this appointment, Howrigan was a Director at Oakpoint Advisors and a Director at ShareNett LLC, The Raptor Group Affiliate. Howrigan began her career at Sentinel Benefits & Financial Group. She received her B.S. in business management from Providence College. She also studied small business and entrepreneurship at Northeastern University.

About Two Bear Capital

Founded in 2019 by Mike Goguen, Two Bear Capital is a venture capital firm that invests in brilliant entrepreneurs who have breakthrough solutions to difficult and critical problems. With its unique approach to venture capital, Two Bear Capital's vision is to build enduring high-impact businesses that benefit society as a whole, while delivering for investors. The firm primarily focuses on early founder-led companies with disruptive innovations in life sciences and technology. Two Bear Capital has offices in Menlo Park, San Diego, Boston, and New York, with its home base in Whitefish, Montana. For more information visit: .

