Turkey increases tariffs on low-value imports

(MENAFN) Turkey has significantly increased customs duties on goods valued at less than 30 euros (USD33) that are sent via mail and freight, according to an announcement in the Official Gazette on Tuesday. This decision marks a substantial change in the country's trade policy, particularly impacting smaller transactions. The duty on goods arriving from countries outside the European Union has been doubled to 60 percent, signaling a stricter stance on imports from non-EU regions. This move is part of a broader effort by the Turkish government to control and manage the influx of low-value goods into the country.



In addition to the changes affecting non-EU countries, customs duties on goods imported from European Union member states have also seen a notable increase. A presidential decree has raised the duty on these goods from 18 percent to 30 percent. This adjustment reflects Turkey's strategic decision to balance its trade relations and perhaps address economic challenges by generating additional revenue from import duties. The increased rates are expected to create a ripple effect on the market, particularly influencing the cost dynamics of goods commonly imported from EU countries.



The new customs duties are anticipated to have a significant impact on small personal orders placed through popular overseas discount shopping sites. These platforms, which often offer attractive prices on a wide range of products, may become less appealing to Turkish consumers due to the higher costs imposed by the new duties. The increased financial burden on imports will likely lead to changes in consumer behavior, as individuals may seek alternative purchasing options within the country or reduce their reliance on international discount sites. This policy shift underscores Turkey's broader economic strategy to bolster domestic markets and control the flow of foreign goods.



MENAFN06082024000045015682ID1108522502