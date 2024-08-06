ASE declines by 0.61 percent

(MENAFN) The Amman (ASE) concluded its trading session on Thursday with a decrease of 0.61 percent, settling at 2,392 points. This decline reflects the prevailing sentiment as trading activities saw significant movement across various sectors.



During the day's trading, approximately 3.7 million shares exchanged hands through 2,521 transactions, accumulating a total trading value of approximately JD5.2 million. These figures indicate moderate activity levels as investors navigated market conditions amid fluctuating prices.



Among the listed companies, 35 experienced a decrease in their share prices, reflecting broader market adjustments, while 16 companies observed an increase in their share values. Additionally, 35 companies maintained stable prices throughout the trading session.



The ASE's performance continues to be influenced by both domestic economic factors and broader regional and global market trends. Investors and analysts alike are closely monitoring developments to gauge future market movements and investment strategies in Jordan's stock market.

