KUNA Chief Meets With Awqaf Acting Sec. Gen.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Aug 6 (KUNA) -- The Director General of KUNA Dr. Fatima Al-Salem explored on Tuesday with Acting Secretary General of Awqaf General Secretariat Amal Al-Dallal ways to enhance media cooperation to support endowment activities and projects in Kuwait.
During the meeting, both sides discussed ways to benefit from KUNA's news services to publish about Awqaf's activites, highlighting their impact on society and their role in the country's development.
Al-Salem expressed her appreciation regarding the General Secretariat of Awqaf's role in supporting charitable and development projects in Kuwait, stressing KUNA's full commitment in providing all necessary media support to enhance these efforts.
For her part, Al-Dallal expressed appreciation for the great role that KUNA plays in providing media support for the secretariat's work, stressing its keenness to strengthen cooperation further. (end)
