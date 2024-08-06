Haniyeh's funeral starts in Tehran

(MENAFN) Thousands of mourners have gathered in Tehran, Iran, to pay tribute to Ismail Haniyeh, the senior Hamas leader who was assassinated earlier this week. The memorial service, taking place at Tehran University and set to culminate in a procession towards Azadi Square, has drawn significant crowds, as reported by Iranian news agency, Mehr News.



According to Iranian state media, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali will lead prayers in honor of Haniyeh during the ceremonies. The Iranian has declared three days of public mourning following the assassination.



Hamas has announced that Haniyeh's final resting place will be in Doha, Qatar, with his burial scheduled for Friday. The assassination, which occurred in the early hours of Wednesday morning in Iran, has heightened tensions in a region already grappling with Israel's military actions in Gaza and escalating conflicts in Lebanon.



Confirming the death, Iran's Revolutionary Guards indicated that Haniyeh was killed shortly after attending an official ceremony for Iran's new president. The incident has sparked concerns about potential wider repercussions in the region, as investigations into the assassination continue

