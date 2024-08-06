Ongoing Israeli airstrikes, artillery bombardments results in numerous casualties among innocent Palestinian civilians in Gaza

(MENAFN) In a devastating escalation of violence, ongoing Israeli and artillery bombardments have resulted in numerous casualties among innocent Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip. This morning and throughout the night, reports indicate a grim toll as the conflict enters its 303rd day, marking a prolonged period of intense suffering and loss.



Reports from central Gaza reveal that five civilians lost their lives and more than 16 others sustained injuries when Israeli drones targeted tents housing displaced persons near the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah. The attack not only claimed lives but also triggered a large fire that engulfed the tents, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in the area.



In another tragic incident, three individuals perished and several were wounded in an airstrike on a residence belonging to the Al-Hasanat family in Deir al-Balah refugee camp. The strikes on civilian homes underline the indiscriminate nature of the attacks, further endangering civilians already displaced and vulnerable.



Moving northwards, the situation remained dire as airstrikes struck a house owned by the Al-Amoudi family in the Al-Fakhoura area of the northern Gaza Strip. The strike resulted in the deaths of eight people, including children, with several others injured and rushed to Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahia for urgent medical treatment.



Additional airstrikes targeted the Al-Hasayna area west of the Nuseirat refugee camp, adding to the toll of destruction and human suffering. Meanwhile, intense artillery fire pounded the vicinity surrounding the Gaza Power Plant and the Malaysian School north of the camp, heightening the already severe humanitarian crisis.



Israeli military actions extended further east, where heavy artillery shelling struck the eastern part of Abasan al-Kabira town, east of Khan Younis. Concurrently, Israeli military vehicles engaged in intense firing operations in the region, exacerbating fears of widespread devastation and loss of life among Palestinian communities.



As the conflict escalates, humanitarian organizations and international bodies continue to express grave concerns over the escalating violence and its profound impact on civilian populations in Gaza. The situation remains fluid and volatile, with urgent appeals for international intervention to halt the cycle of violence and mitigate the humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in the region.

