Beijing declares S-Africa supporting Ukraine peace plan

(MENAFN) South Africa has formally backed a peace initiative proposed by China and Brazil aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. According to a statement from the Chinese Foreign on Saturday, South Africa expressed its support for the six-point roadmap presented by Beijing and Brasília, signaling its willingness to collaborate with both countries to advance the plan.



During a visit to South Africa by China's special representative for Eurasian affairs, Li Hui, discussions were held with local officials, resulting in South Africa endorsing the initiative. The endorsement comes amidst China's efforts in shuttle diplomacy to engage countries, particularly those in the Global South, in promoting a fair and just approach within the international community. This approach aims to create conducive conditions for deescalating tensions and achieving lasting peace in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.



The six-point proposal put forward by China and Brazil in May emphasizes key principles for easing hostilities, including refraining from expanding the conflict zone, avoiding escalation of military engagements, and preventing provocations by any involved party. Central to the proposal is a call for diplomatic efforts as the exclusive avenue for resolving the conflict, advocating for the acceptance of an international peace conference by both Russia and Ukraine.



According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, over 110 countries have responded positively to the framework, underscoring its potential for garnering broad international support. Moving forward, China has expressed readiness to enhance communication and coordination with South Africa to consolidate international consensus based on the shared principles outlined in the proposal.



This endorsement by South Africa reflects a growing alignment among nations in the Global South towards promoting peace and stability in regions affected by geopolitical conflicts, highlighting diplomatic efforts as pivotal in addressing complex international crises.

