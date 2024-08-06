Stock markets worldwide experience significant downturn

(MENAFN) Stock markets worldwide experienced a significant downturn on Monday, characterized by sharp declines in share prices amidst growing concerns that the United States may be on the brink of an economic recession. Leading this global sell-off, Japan's 225 suffered its most substantial single-day loss ever, plummeting 12.4 percent. This marked the Nikkei's worst trading session since the historic Black Monday crash of 1987, signaling heightened volatility and investor anxiety across Asian markets.



The downturn was catalyzed by last week's release of disappointing United States employment data, which underscored deepening worries about the health of the US economy. Wall Street reacted strongly on Friday, with the Nasdaq Composite entering correction territory, and the negative sentiment persisted into Monday's trading.



Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 and the Tokyo Stock Price Index (Topix) both saw significant declines, dropping by 12.4 percent and 12.23 percent, respectively. Analysts attribute these losses to a combination of factors, including the adverse impact of the weak US jobs report and the strengthening yen. The yen rose to 142.67 against the United States dollar on Monday, a level not seen since January, posing challenges for Japanese exporters.



The market turmoil extended beyond Japan, impacting other Asian economies. South Korea's KOSPI index, for instance, experienced an 8.8 percent decline, driven by a sharp sell-off in technology stocks. This marked the KOSPI's worst trading session since the global financial crisis of 2008. The severity of the declines prompted temporary trading halts in both Japan and South Korea as circuit breakers were triggered to manage extreme market volatility, a measure not seen since March 2020.



As global markets grapple with these economic uncertainties, investors and analysts are closely monitoring developments in the United States economy and the Federal Reserve's response. The interplay of economic indicators, monetary policy decisions, and global market dynamics will continue to shape investor sentiment and market stability in the coming days. Maintaining a vigilant approach to risk management and staying informed about evolving economic conditions will be critical for navigating this period of heightened market volatility.

