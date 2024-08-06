Continuecare Hospital At Hendrick Medical Center Celebrates 10 Years Of Service

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PLANO, Texas, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

ContinueCARE Hospital at Hendrick Medical Center celebrates its 10th anniversary of providing long-term acute care services to its community.

ContinueCARE Hospital at Hendrick Medical Center is located in Abilene, Texas, and is part of Community Hospital Corporation's (CHC) family of hospitals. Plano-Texas based CHC owns eight long-term acute care hospitals, and manages and consults with LTACHs nationwide.

"We are excited to reach this milestone of service to our community," said Anna Rojas, CEO, ContinueCARE Hospital at Hendrick Medical Center. "We have been extremely fortunate for our dedicated and talented team members who embrace a culture of compassionate care for patients with medically complex and fragile conditions."

ContinueCARE Hospital at Hendrick Medical Center has achieved Center for Improvement in Healthcare Quality (CIHQ) Center of Excellence awards in Long Term Acute Care, Respiratory Therapy, and Nursing Services – a testament to the team's hard work and professionalism.

Join The Celebration

A special 10-Year Anniversary Celebration and tour of ContinueCARE Hospital at Hendrick Medical Center is planned for August 12, 2024 at the facility: 1900 Pine Street, 7th Floor, Jones Building, Abilene, TX 79601. This event will recognize Patricia (Patri) Bailey, Advanced Patient Care Technician at ContinueCARE Hospital at Hendrick Medical Center, winner of the 2024 Dan Wilford Award for Compassion and Community Service.

Rojas shared: "We are excited to collaborate with dedicated area providers to create a close, interdisciplinary approach to caring for patients while involving family members in the care planning process. Together, we care for patients' specialized needs with professionalism and compassion."

"With innovations in care delivery and team dedication, we look forward to continuing to restore health and improve patient outcomes in the years ahead," Rojas said, adding, "The hospital's leadership and support from its staff, CHC, community leaders, referral partners and other stakeholders have played an integral role in our success."

