Tinifiber® To Showcase Micro Armor Fibertm Cable At ISE EXPO 2024

Discover TiniFiber's Cutting-Edge Micro Armor FiberTM at ISE 2024

Visitors will discover TiniFiber's Micro Armor Fiber Cable, the industry's most versatile and armored optical cable for any application

- Blair Charles, Vice President of Sales at TiniFiberLINDENHURST, NY, USA, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- TiniFiber , the exclusive of U.S. patented and UL-listed TiniFiber Micro Armor Fiber optical cabling solutions, announces its participation at ISE Expo 2024. The event will be held from August 20th to 22nd, 2024, at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas, Texas.ISE Expo is the ICT industry's premier event for wireline and wireless network transformation. Explore cutting-edge technologies from over 200 vendors. Targeting Broadband and Mobile Operators, Edge Computing, Cloud Operators, and more, attendees can learn more about network planning, AI, 5G, and networking with industry leaders.Visitors to the TiniFiber booth (#253) will discover the company's flagship product, the TiniFiber Micro Armor Fiber optical cabling solution. This armored fiber optic cable is 65% smaller and 75% lighter than traditional alternatives, offering superior flexibility, durability, and ease of installation, and is suitable for applications in A/V & Security, Commercial, Fiber to the Home (FTTH), Medical, Solar & Renewables, Transportation, Data Centers, and Industrial/Factory Floors."We are thrilled to introduce our Micro Armor Fiber Cable at ISE Expo 2024. Engineered to meet the diverse demands of modern industries, it boasts a robust, lightweight, and easy-to-install design," said Blair Charles, Vice President of Sales at TiniFiber. "Our solution is transforming the industry by meeting our customers' needs. The compact and lightweight cable saves valuable storage space and facilitates easier transportation, simplifying on-site management and installation. Additionally, all installations come with a comprehensive 25-year TiniFiber warranty, providing unmatched assurance and peace of mind."For inquiries or to arrange a meeting with the TiniFiber team at ISE Expo 2024, please contact our sales team at ....About TiniFiber®:TiniFiber is an award-winning and U.S. Patented innovator redefining industry standards with its Micro Armor FiberTM Cable. This revolutionary solution is 65% smaller and 75% lighter than traditional Aluminum Interlock Armor (AIA) cables. Trusted by prominent technology, construction, and IT corporations, TiniFiber boasts the industry's smallest outer diameter, featuring a crush-proof, rodent-resistant design, capable of withstanding the harshest environmental conditions. Its stainless-steel construction provides unparalleled durability, making it ideal for aerials, underground, and powered cable applications, including A/V & Security, Commercial & Residential, DAS/Wireless, Broadband, Transportation, and Data Center installations.

