India appends air, rail trips with Bangladesh

(MENAFN) India has implemented significant measures in response to escalating unrest in Bangladesh, where widespread student protests over job quotas have led to the resignation and departure of the prime minister. In anticipation of potential repercussions, Indian authorities have suspended air and rail travel connections with Bangladesh.



The decision affects major services such as the Maitree Express and the Bandhan Express, critical links between the two neighboring countries. Furthermore, Indian airlines, including Air India and IndiGo, have canceled flights to and from Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh.



On the ground, the Border Security Force has intensified its presence along the extensive 4,000-kilometer border that separates India and Bangladesh. Acting Director General Daljit Singh Chaudhary and senior officials have relocated to Kolkata, strategically positioned along West Bengal, which shares a significant portion of the border with Bangladesh. They will oversee India's response to the unfolding crisis from this vantage point.



Amid concerns over potential unrest, Indian authorities in New Delhi have bolstered security measures around the High Commission of Bangladesh, located in the diplomatic enclave of Chanakyapuri. There is apprehension that the embassy could be targeted following the departure of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from Bangladesh to India.



The Indian government has issued advisories urging caution to its citizens, recommending against travel to Bangladesh until further notice. Those already in the country have been instructed to exercise extreme vigilance, limit their movements, and maintain regular communication with Indian diplomatic missions for assistance and guidance.



These measures underscore India's proactive stance in safeguarding its interests and ensuring the security of its citizens amidst the evolving situation in Bangladesh, reflecting the delicate diplomatic and security challenges faced in the region.

