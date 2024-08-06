Peoples Group Is Excited To Welcome Our New Chief Financial Officer Tim Wilson

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Toronto, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peoples Group is delighted to announce today that Tim Wilson will be joining our team in August as our Chief Officer. Our current CFO, Samson Lim is retiring later this year.

Tim has more than two decades of experience in the financial services industry. He previously held the positions of CFO at Richardson Wealth and Equitable Bank, President of Visa Canada, and an executive finance role at a Big Six bank. He also serves as a Board Director at First Mortgage LP and has previously held positions on the Board of Trustees of the Royal Ontario Museum and the Advisory Committee of Employment and Social Development Canada. He holds his CPA, and MBA from the Harvard Business School, and a BComm from Queen's University.

John Landry, President and CEO of Peoples Group said,“With the addition of Tim to our executive team we have rounded out our expertise and will rely on his strong financial background to lead us forward on our continued growth journey. We are looking forward to welcoming Tim on board.”

Tim Wilson added“I am thrilled to be joining the Peoples Group team and to return to banking. The company has a clear vision and the right team to execute on it. I look forward to helping Peoples achieve profitable growth in the years ahead.”

About Peoples Group

Peoples Group has been providing a tailored suite of financial solutions and delivering world-class customer interactions, since 1985. We have grown substantial market share in the insured commercial lending space and are the leading issuer of prepaid payment cards as well as an innovative merchant acquirer. We are an entrepreneurial organization that excels at customizing solutions to fit the needs of our clients. As a trusted partner of many fintechs, we have a proven track record of giving them the tools and guidance to realize their success.

For more information, please visit peoplesgroup.com

CONTACT: Media Relations Team People Group ...