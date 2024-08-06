Kuwait Relief Society: USD 18 Mln Spent On Humanitarian Work In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 6 (KUNA) -- The Kuwait Relief Society announced that the total Kuwaiti aid to help those affected by the Israeli on the Gaza Strip since October 7th exceeded USD 18 million.

In remarks to KUNA, the General Manager of the Association, Abdulaziz Al-Obaid said that the USD 18 million was collected through various campaigns over 300 days with the participation of more than 30 charitable societies.

He added that the association sought to spend this amount in some rapid response sectors, especially disasters, crises and wars, including responding to urgent distress calls from our Palestinian brothers, most notably the food, medicine and shelter sectors.

Al-Obaid also noted that the total support provided through air flights, land convoys, sea ships, and medical relief flights that have been sent to the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the current aggression until now has exceeded 5 and a half tons of urgent and necessary humanitarian relief materials that the residents of the Strip need.

For his part, the head of the relief and projects sector at the association, Mahmoud Al-Misbah, affirmed that the Kuwait Relief Society and its partners from the Palestinian charitable societies operating in the Gaza Strip implemented relief projects that benefited about one million Palestinians.

He stated that the Kuwait Relief Society has implemented dozens of public cleaning projects, garbage and rubble removal, wastewater disposal, and support for hospitals with the necessary medical devices and equipment, and the provision of solar energy systems.

In turn, the Director of the Marketing and Public Relations Department at the Society, Ahmad Al-Nafais, expressed his pride in the high directives of the Kuwaiti political leadership and their great impact on the speed of response and providing the necessary and urgent support to the brothers in the Gaza Strip.

He also praised the efforts of local partners from charitable societies operating inside Palestine and international partners from international relief and charitable institutions and the parties concerned with providing facilities for the entry of relief convoys and teams in Palestine, Egypt and Jordan. (end)

