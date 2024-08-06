Ispecimen Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

Brielan Smiechowski Named SVP of Sales and Business Development

LEXINGTON, Mass., Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iSpecimen (Nasdaq: ISPC) (“iSpecimen” or the“Company”), an global marketplace that connects scientists requiring biospecimens for medical research with a of healthcare specimen providers, today reported its and operating results for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2024.

“iSpecimen's strong results reflect the progress we have made towards operational improvements throughout the Company this year, resulting in a 76% increase in revenue to $2.86 million for the second quarter of 2024,” stated Tracy Curley, CEO of iSpecimen.“The initiatives we have completed, namely, our Next Day Quotes program, has quickly become a key focus internally for our business and has meaningfully improved our conversion rates throughout the first half of 2024. In addition, our Supplier Refresh program has allowed us to engage with our suppliers at a level not previously possible, which in turn, has contributed to increased velocity through our sales funnel and the strong results we generated for the quarter. We also continued to decrease costs through head count and other expense reductions, as we focus on driving towards profitability and increasing shareholder value.”

“During the quarter we hired Brielan Smiechowski as our new Senior Vice President of Sales & Business Development. She brings over 15 years of sales experience in life sciences and healthcare. In this role, Brielan will be leading the focus on key customer accounts as well as implementing a more robust outbound sales and business development structure,” concluded Ms. Curley.

Second Quarter and First Six-Month 2024 Highlights



In the first half of 2024, 58% of Next Day Quotes were converted to purchase orders, directly contributing to our ability to exceed our internal revenue goals for Q2 2024;

As of June 30, 2024, iSpecimen had over 105 unique supplier organizations under contract, compared to 243 suppliers on December 31, 2023, and down from 140 at the end of the first quarter 2024, as the Company continues to focus on building a higher quality supplier network; and As of June 30, 2024, iSpecimen had $2.15 million of cash and available-for-sale securities, which represented a decrease of approximately $2.86 million from approximately $5.01 million, as of December 31, 2023 and a decrease of approximately $405,000 from approximately $2.56 million as of March 31, 2024.



Financial Results for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2024

Revenue was approximately $2.86 million for the second quarter of 2024, an increase of 76%, compared to approximately $1.63 million for the second quarter of 2023. The increase in revenue was primarily due to an increase of 1,236 specimens, or 26%, in specimen count from 4,682 specimens in the three months ended June 30, 2023 to 5,918 specimens in the three months ended June 30, 2024. The average selling price per specimen also increased by $137, or 39%, from $347 in the three months ended June 30, 2023 to $484 in the three months ended June 30, 2024.

During the six-month period ended June 30, 2024, we reported revenue of approximately $5.15 million, compared to approximately $4.58 million during the same period last year. The increase in revenue for the six-month period ended June 30, 2024, was attributable to an increase in average selling price per specimen of $119, or 34%, from $343 in the six months ended June 30, 2023, to $462 in the six months ended June 30, 2024. The increase in average selling price per specimen was offset by a decrease of 2,152 specimens, or 16%, in specimen count from 13,311 specimens in the six months ended June 30, 2023 to 11,159 specimens in the six months ended June 30, 2024.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2024, cost of revenue increased by approximately $570,000, or 67%, from approximately $854,000 in the second quarter of 2023 to approximately $1,424,000 for the second quarter of 2024, which was attributable to a 26% increase in the number of specimens accessioned for the current period compared to the same period in the prior year, and a $58, or 32%, increase in the average cost per specimen.

Cost of revenue for the six-month period ended June 30, 2024 was approximately $2.42 million compared to approximately $2.00 million for the same period in 2023, an increase of 21%. The six-month period increase was attributable to a 45% increase in the average cost per specimen impacted by the specimen mix, offset by a 16% decrease in the number of specimens accessioned during the six months ended June 30, 2024, over the same period in the prior year.

General and administrative expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2024, decreased by approximately $703,000, or 40%, to approximately $1.05 million compared to approximately $1.76 million for the same period in the prior year. For the six-month period ended June 30, 2024, general and administrative expenses decreased by approximately $311,000, or 9%, to approximately $3.16 million compared to approximately $3.47 million during the same period in the prior year.

Net loss was approximately $2.11 million, or $(0.19) per share, for the second quarter of 2024, compared to a net loss of approximately $3.50 million, or $(0.39) per share, for the second quarter of 2023. Net loss was approximately $5.01 million, or $(0.49) per share, for the first six months of 2024, compared to a net loss of approximately $5.9 million, or $(0.66) per share, for the first six months of 2023.

As of June 30, 2024, cash and cash equivalents, along with available-for-sale securities, were approximately $2.15 million, compared to approximately $5.01 million as of December 31, 2023.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

The Company will host a conference call and audio webcast on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time featuring remarks by Tracy Curley, CEO.