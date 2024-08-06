Kuwait Amir Congratulates Pres. Of Bolivia On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUKWAIT, August 6 (KUNA) -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber sent a cable of congratulations on Tuesday to the President of the Plurinational State of Bolivia, Luis Alberto Arce Catacora, on his country's national day. In the cable, His Highness the Amir wished him good and well-being, extending wishes of progress and prosperity to Bolivia and its people. (end) sa

