Kuwait Amir Congratulates Pres. Of Bolivia On Nat'l Day
KUKWAIT, August 6 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a cable of congratulations on Tuesday to the President of the Plurinational State of Bolivia, Luis Alberto Arce Catacora, on his country's national day.
In the cable, His Highness the Amir wished him good health and well-being, extending wishes of progress and prosperity to Bolivia and its people. (end)
