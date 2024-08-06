V2G Technology: Development Trends And Market Opportunities For 2024 And Beyond
Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) technology enables bidirectional interaction between vehicles and the power grid, transforming electric vehicles into 'mobile power sources on wheels.' This Technology not only effectively alleviates peak load pressure on the grid but also meets the storage needs for renewable energy.
It is anticipated that the V2G equipment market will experience double-digit compound annual growth rates (CAGR) through 2030. However, challenges persist across the vehicle, charging infrastructure, and grid interfaces, presenting both opportunities and obstacles.
Key Topics Covered
1. Definition and Value of V2G
2. Major Countries' V2G Policy Layouts
2.1 Potential Business Opportunities in V2G
2.2 Major Countries' V2G Implementation Policies
3. Challenges in V2G Industry Development
3.1 Vehicle Side: Key Issue Lies in Battery
3.1.1 Vehicle Battery Lifespan
3.1.2 User Acceptance
3.2 Charging Side: Product Price as Pain Point
3.2.1 Standardization
3.2.2 Construction Costs
3.3 Grid Side: Grid Stability Challenges
3.3.1 Grid Resilience
3.3.2 Grid Intelligence
4. Key V2G Equipment and Major International Manufacturers
4.1 Vehicle Side
4.1.1 Bidirectional Batteries (Vehicles Supporting V2G)
4.1.2 Vehicle Battery Management Systems (BMS)
4.2 Charging Side
4.2.1 Smart Charging Stations
4.2.2 V2G Bidirectional Charging Stations
4.3 Grid Side
4.3.1 Smart Meters/Bidirectional Metering Devices
5. Conclusion
5.1 V2G Technology Has Commercial Potential and Aids National Decarbonization Efforts
5.2 Lack of Infrastructure, Unified Standards, and Business Models as Main Bottlenecks
6. Appendix
7. List of Companies
List of Tables
Table 1: Policies and Demonstration Projects for V2G Expansion in Major Countries
Table 2: Major Challenges Faced by the V2G Industry
Table 3: Mainstream Vehicle Models Supporting V2G
Table 4: Smart Charging Station Products from Select Manufacturers
Table 5: V2G Charging Station Products from Select Manufacturers
List of Figures
Figure 1: V2G Architecture: Vehicle, Charging Station, Grid
Figure 2: Global V2G Equipment Market Size
Figure 3: Comparison of Electricity Purchase and Sale Rates by Taiwan Power Company
Figure 4: V2G Communication Protocol Standards
Figure 5: Six Key V2G Equipment Components
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
ABB Aclara Arch Meter Audi Autel Blink BYD CATL Chubu Electric Power Company Delta Electronics EDMI Enel-x eTreego EVBox Fermata Energy Fimer Ford GE Energy Honda Hyundai Itron Jingxing Kia LG Chem Marelli MarkLines Mitsubishi Myenergi Nissan Nuvve Panasonic Porsche Renault Siemens Taipower Tesla Toshiba Toyota Tsusho Volkswagen Volvo Wallbox Zerova
