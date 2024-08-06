Iran denounces terrorist attack in Somalia’s Mogadishu

(MENAFN) The spokesperson for Iran’s of Foreign Affairs, Nasser Kanaani, has strongly condemned the recent attack perpetrated by the Al-Shabaab group in Mogadishu. In his statement, Kanaani expressed profound sympathy for the of the attack and their families, highlighting the tragic loss of life and the severe impact on the local civilian population. The attack, which occurred on the evening of August 2, resulted in the deaths of 37 individuals and caused numerous injuries among Somali civilians.



The violence began when a bomber detonated explosives at the entrance of the Lido Beach hotel, followed by other attackers who attempted to storm the building and opened fire on people present on the beach. This account, as reported by witnesses and the Somali Police, underscores the severity of the assault and the terror inflicted upon the unsuspecting public.



Al-Shabaab, an affiliate of the al-Qaeda terrorist network, has claimed responsibility for the attack. The group has been engaged in a prolonged conflict over the past 17 years with the aim of overthrowing Somalia's fragile central government based in Mogadishu. This attack is a continuation of their ongoing campaign of violence and instability in the region.



Kanaani’s condemnation of the attack reflects Iran’s stance against terrorism and its support for international efforts to address and combat such threats. The tragic events at the Lido Beach hotel highlight the ongoing challenges faced by Somalia in achieving peace and stability amid persistent terrorist threats.

