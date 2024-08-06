Vietnamese Delegation Visits Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

The Days of Vietnam has been organized in Baku to mark the 65th anniversary of the visit of Vietnamese leader Ho Chi Minh to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

The Vietnamese delegation, who visited Baku with the support of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (KOBİA) to participate in the Days of Vietnam, got acquainted with the Heydar Aliyev Center and handed over archival photographs to the center reflecting the historic visit of National Leader Heydar Aliyev to Vietnam in 1983.

Based on the partnership between KOBİA and the Vietnam National Entrepreneurship Association (VINEN), a business forum was held with the participation of entrepreneurs from both countries, and relevant cooperation documents were signed.

Speaking at the forum, the Azerbaijani Ambassador to Vietnam Shovgi Mehdizade emphasized the historical significance of the visit that took place 65 years ago, and said that the historical ties of friendship and cooperation established by the leaders of the two nations - Heydar Aliyev and Ho Chi Minh - are successfully developing today.

As part of the visit, the Vietnamese delegation met with Chairman of the Board of KOBİA Orkhan Mammadov, Chairman of the State Tourism Agency Fuad Nagiyev, Rector of the State University of Tourism and Management Ilham Madatov and Director of the National History Museum oFarhad Jabbarov, where they discussed areas of further cooperation.

The premiere of the film "Đào, Phở và Piano" (Peach, Pho and Piano), organized by the Azerbaijani Embassy of Azerbaijan in Vietnam, the Ministries of Culture and Film Associations of both countries, took place at the Nizami Cinema Center.

Additionally, the Azerbaijani and Vietnamese chefs presented delicious Vietnamese cuisine in one of the famous culinary centers of Baku.

Members of the Vietnamese delegation became guests of the Khazar TV channel.

The events dedicated to the 65th anniversary of the visit of former Vietnamese President Ho Chi Minh to the capital of Azerbaijan will continue throughout the year in the cities of Baku and Hanoi.

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr