Vietnamese Delegation Visits Baku
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Days of Vietnam has been organized in Baku to mark the 65th
anniversary of the visit of Vietnamese leader Ho Chi Minh to
Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
The Vietnamese delegation, who visited Baku with the support of
the Small and Medium Business Development Agency of the Republic of
Azerbaijan (KOBİA) to participate in the Days of Vietnam, got
acquainted with the Heydar Aliyev Center and handed over archival
photographs to the center reflecting the historic visit of National
Leader Heydar Aliyev to Vietnam in 1983.
Based on the partnership between KOBİA and the Vietnam National
Entrepreneurship Association (VINEN), a business forum was held
with the participation of entrepreneurs from both countries, and
relevant cooperation documents were signed.
Speaking at the forum, the Azerbaijani Ambassador to Vietnam
Shovgi Mehdizade emphasized the historical significance of the
visit that took place 65 years ago, and said that the historical
ties of friendship and cooperation established by the leaders of
the two nations - Heydar Aliyev and Ho Chi Minh - are successfully
developing today.
As part of the visit, the Vietnamese delegation met with
Chairman of the Board of KOBİA Orkhan Mammadov, Chairman of the
State Tourism Agency Fuad Nagiyev, Rector of the State University
of Tourism and Management Ilham Madatov and Director of the
National History Museum oFarhad Jabbarov, where they discussed
areas of further cooperation.
The premiere of the film "Đào, Phở và Piano" (Peach, Pho and
Piano), organized by the Azerbaijani Embassy of Azerbaijan in
Vietnam, the Ministries of Culture and Film Associations of both
countries, took place at the Nizami Cinema Center.
Additionally, the Azerbaijani and Vietnamese chefs presented
delicious Vietnamese cuisine in one of the famous culinary centers
of Baku.
Members of the Vietnamese delegation became guests of the Khazar
TV channel.
The events dedicated to the 65th anniversary of the visit of
former Vietnamese President Ho Chi Minh to the capital of
Azerbaijan will continue throughout the year in the cities of Baku
and Hanoi.
----
Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on
Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr
MENAFN06082024000195011045ID1108521327
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.