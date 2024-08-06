Kuwait Oil Price Down To USD 75.77 Pb

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 6 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwait oil pb fell USD 4.70 to USD 75.77 pb on Monday compared to USD 80.47 on Friday, said Kuwait Corporation (KPC), Tuesday. On a global scale, the price of the futures' fell 51 cents to USD 76.30 pb, while West Texas Intermediate crude fell 58 cents to USD 72.94 pb. (end) km

