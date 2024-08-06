Lulu Hyper Announces Mega Lucky Draw Winners

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Lulu Hypermarket has announced the winners of the mega e-raffle draw for the“Win 1 million Riyals Cash/Gift Vouchers + 1 million Loyalty Points” promotion.

The draw was held at the D-Ring Road branch under the supervision of an inspector from the Consumer Protection Department, of Commerce and Industry, Mohamed Ali Alkaabi.

A total of 294 winners were selected, including recipients of cash, gift vouchers, and loyalty points. This exciting offered customers the chance to win incredible prizes, including QR1 million in cash or Lulu vouchers, and 1 million Happiness loyalty points.

The list of winners is available on Lulu Hypermarket's website ( and at the customer service counters at all Lulu outlets across Qatar.

Lulu Management advises all winners to contact the Lulu Customer Service counter or Accounts Department at Lulu Hypermarket, D-Ring branch, to collect their prizes. Lulu Hypermarket congratulated to all the winners and thanked everyone who participated in this exciting promotion.