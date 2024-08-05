Police Detain Man After Alleged Accidental Shooting Of Mother

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - on Monday said they are questioning a man who allegedly shot and killed his 58-year-old mother in Amman earlier in the day.

The victim allegedly received one bullet in the stomach by her 23-year-old son while at their home in the Iraq Ameer area, a senior judicial source said.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital but died shortly after being admitted to the emergency unit of internal bleeding, the senior judicial source told The Jordan Times.

The son was immediately arrested by the police and the weapon allegedly used in the shooting incident was seized by law-enforcement officers at the scene, the senior judicial source added.

In his initial confession to the authorities, the senior judicial source said the young man claimed:“that a bullet was accidentally discharged from his pump action gun while cleaning it”.

However, the source added that investigators are currently questioning the victim's family members to learn more about the shooting incident.

The weapon was sent to the Forensic and Laboratories Department (FLD) for further analysis, a second official source said.

Blood and tissue samples taken from the victim are also being analysed at the FLD, the official source told The Jordan Times.

The son will remain in police custody pending further investigations into the shooting incident, the second source said.



