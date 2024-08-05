Prince Faisal Visits Jordanian Delegation Participating In Olympiad
AMMAN - HRH Prince Faisal bin Hussein, president of the Jordan Olympic Committee and member of the Executive Board of the International Olympic Committee, on Sunday visited the Olympic Village in Paris.
During the visit, Prince Faisal checked on the Jordanian delegation participating in the Paris olympics and met with the athletes of the national teams, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
The Prince also commended the Jordanian athletes for their dedication and efforts to represent Jordan admirably in this major sporting event.
