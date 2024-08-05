Army Thwarts Drug Smuggling Attempt From Syria

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Eastern Military Zone, in cooperation with military security agencies and the Anti-Narcotics Department, on Monday foiled an attempt to infiltrate and smuggle quantities of narcotics from Syrian territory, within its area of responsibility.

A military source at the General Command of the Jordanian Armed Forces-Arab (JAF) said that the confrontation resulted in several smugglers being injured, forcing them to retreat into Syrian territory, adding that the seized items were handed over to the relevant authorities.



The official reaffirmed JAF's commitment to using all available means to confront any threat to Jordan's national security.