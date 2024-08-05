Egypt, UN-Habitat Collaborate On World Urban Forum

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt is gearing up to host the 12th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF12) in November, with the and the United Nations working closely to ensure its success.

Egyptian of Local Development Manal Awad met with UN-Habitat Country Programme Director Rania Hedeya and Country Director Ahmed Rezk on Monday to review preparations for the forum. Egypt is hosting the event in cooperation with UN-Habitat.

The World Urban Forum is the second largest event on the UN agenda after the UN Climate Change Conference. Egypt will be the first African nation and the second Arab country to host the forum since its inception in Nairobi, Kenya.

Awad emphasised the government's commitment to making the forum a success, noting Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly's close monitoring of preparations. She highlighted the importance of showcasing Egypt's achievements in urban planning and development, including addressing slums and implementing sustainable development goals.

The Ministry of Local Development is working with the Ministry of Housing to promote the forum and involve Egyptian governorates in its events. The plan includes addressing urban challenges like climate change through partnerships and highlighting Egypt's successes in the field.

Hedeya praised Egypt's efforts in preparing for the World Urban Forum and expressed confidence in the country's ability to host a successful event. UN-Habitat will support Egypt in its preparations and implementation.

The meeting also covered joint projects, including urban development in Dahab, infrastructure in Qena and Damietta, and a smart waste management tool. Awad stressed the importance of the partnership between the ministry and UN-Habitat in improving local services and building capacity.

The forum will provide a platform to discuss global urban challenges and explore solutions. Egypt aims to use the event to showcase its progress in sustainable urban development.