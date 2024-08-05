(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)







Investigation completed: allegations on staff participation in the 7 October

By Philippe Lazzarini, UNRWA Commissioner-General

GENEVA / AMMAN

“I acknowledge the completion of the investigation by the Office of Internal Oversight Services (OIOS) into the serious allegations that 19 area UNRWA staff members in Gaza were involved in the abhorrent attacks of 7 October on southern Israel.

“The allegations were brought to the Agency's attention in January. In close consultation with the United Nations Secretary-General (SG), I immediately terminated the contracts of the staff in question, in the interest of the Agency, while the SG tasked OIOS to launch an investigation. Additional allegations were brought to our attention in March and April and the concerned staff were added to the OIOS investigation.

“The OIOS investigation's outcomes are the following:

“In one case, no evidence was obtained by OIOS to support the allegations of the staff member's involvement. That staff member has rejoined the Agency.

“In nine other cases, the evidence obtained by OIOS was insufficient to support the staff members' involvement and the OIOS investigation of them is now closed.

“For the remaining nine cases, the evidence – if authenticated and corroborated – could indicate that the UNRWA staff members may have been involved in the attacks of 7 October.

“I have decided that in the case of these remaining nine staff members, they cannot work for UNRWA. All contracts of these staff members will be terminated in the interest of the Agency.

“The Agency's priority is to continue lifesaving and critical services for Palestine Refugees in Gaza and across the region, especially in the face of the ongoing war, the instability and risk of regional escalation.

“UNRWA is committed to continue upholding the fundamental principles and values of the United Nations, including the humanitarian principle of neutrality, and to ensure that all its staff abide by the Agency's policy on outside and political activities.

“In April, an independent Agency-wide review by three reputable research centres under the leadership of former French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna concluded that UNRWA 'possesses a more developed approach to neutrality than other similar UN or NGO entities'. The Agency has started implementing the recommendations of the review” and is fully committed to them.

“Finally, I reiterate UNRWA's condemnation of the 7 October attack in the strongest possible terms. I call – once again – for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages and their safe return to their families.”

