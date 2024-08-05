Social Policy Ministry, Lenovo Ukraine Sign Memorandum Of Cooperation

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Social Policy and Lenovo Ukraine have signed a memorandum of cooperation in the digitalization of the social sector.

The relevant statement was made by the ministry's press service , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“This is the first partnership established within the framework of the Social Policy Ministry's initiative to sign open memoranda with vendors. The document was signed by Ukrainian Social Policy Oksana Zholnovych and Lenovo Ukraine General Manager Taras Dzhamalov,” the report states.

Within the framework of cooperation, the parties will focus on the development and implementation of new technologies for the digital transformation of the social sector and data processing, as well as the exchange of knowledge from global practices regarding the use of information technologies, computer hardware and software in social protection bodies, along with the creation of data processing centers for the functioning of information systems.

The initiative to sign open memoranda with manufacturers and suppliers of information and communication equipment (vendors) on cooperation in the field of digital transformation is intended to promote the development of human capital, effective saving of public funds, and the creation of a transparent procurement system.

Photo: Ukrainian Social Policy Ministry