General Dynamics Electric Boat Awarded $1.3 Billion Contract Modification For Long Lead Time Material For Virginia-Class Submarines

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) GROTON, Conn., Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics Electric Boat, a business unit of General Dynamics (NYSE: GD ), announced today it has been awarded a $1.3 billion undefinitized contract modification allowing Electric Boat to purchase long lead time materials for Virginia Class Block VI submarines as detailed in the U.S. Department of Defense contract award .

General Dynamics Electric Boat was awarded $1.3 billion to purchase long lead time materials for Virginia-class Block VI submarines.

Continue Reading

"This contract modification sends a crucial demand signal, enabling our suppliers to invest in the capacity and materials needed to increase production volume," said Kevin Graney, president of General Dynamics Electric Boat. "Consistent funding for the supply base is essential to achieve the high-rate production the Navy requires of the entire submarine enterprise."

Virginia-class submarines are designed from the keel up for the full range of 21st-century mission requirements, including anti-submarine and surface ship warfare and special operations support. General Dynamics Electric Boat is the prime contractor and lead design yard for the Virginia class and constructs them in a teaming arrangement with HII's Newport News Shipbuilding in Virginia.

General Dynamics Electric Boat designs, builds, repairs and modernizes nuclear submarines for the U.S. Navy. Headquartered in Groton, Connecticut, it employs more than 23,000 people. More information about General Dynamics Electric Boat is available at .

General Dynamics is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; ship construction and repair; land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; and technology products and services. General Dynamics employs more than 100,000 people worldwide and generated $42.3 billion in revenue in 2023. More information is available at .

SOURCE General Dynamics Electric Boat