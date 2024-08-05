Bangladesh Protest: After Air India, Indigo Cancels All Flights Shahjalal International Airport Temporarily Shut

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Low-cost airline IndiGo cancelled all flights to and from Dhaka after at least 300 people died Bangladesh protests. In a post on X, the airline said,“In view of the ongoing situation in #Dhaka, all flights scheduled for tomorrow have unfortunately been cancelled. We understand that this may cause significant inconvenience and disruption to your plans and we sincerely regret this development.”

"Our customer experience team is available round the clock to assist all affected customers. Alternatively, rebook and full refund options are available at We appreciate your continued trust and patience, and will keep you updated on further developments," IndiGo said in another post.

IndiGo has flights to Dhaka from Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata. The number of flights that are operated by the airline could not be immediately ascertained.

Earlier, Air India said it cancelled the scheduled operation of flights to and from Dhaka with immediate effect. While Air India operates two daily flights from Delhi to Dhaka, Vistara flies daily flights from Mumbai and three weekly services from Delhi to the Bangladesh capital.

"In view of the emerging situation in Bangladesh, we have cancelled the scheduled operation of our flights to and from Dhaka with immediate effect. We are continuously monitoring the situation and are extending support to our passengers with confirmed bookings for travel to and from Dhaka with a one-time waiver on rescheduling and cancellation charges," an Air India spokesperson said in a statement on Monday.

Meanwhile, a Vistara official said it operated the flight from Mumbai on Monday and the situation is being monitored for operations to Dhaka on Tuesday.

Besides, the operations of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka were shut for six hours the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) announced on Monday.

Bangladesh witnessed violent protests on Sunday over a special job quota in the country. Bangladesh Army Chief General Waqar-uz-Zaman said on Monday that Bangladesh Prime Minister Hasina has resigned and an interim government is taking over the responsibilities.