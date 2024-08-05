Indian Conglomerate Mahindra Hires APCO For US PR

(MENAFN- PRovoke) WASHINGTON - Indian conglomerate Mahindra Group has hired APCO to help strengthen the company's presence in the US.



As agency of record for the multinational's US business, APCO will be supporting the Mahindra Group in the development and execution of strategy to create awareness around its business in the US, particularly Tech Mahindra and Mahindra Ag North America.

The $23 billion company plans to expand and increase in the the region.



APCO's will use experts in its Chicago, Washington, New York,

Raleigh

and Los Angeles offices. North America president Kelly Williamson and Safiya Ghori-Ahmad, head of APCO's global public affairs practice in Washington, will oversee the account.



“We are impressed with APCO's global reach and expertise across industries,” said Lakshmanan Chidambaram, president and head of Americas leadership council, Tech Mahindra and Americas Head, Mahindra Group.“This strategic partnership will bolster our presence in the US market -expanding Tech Mahindra's influence in communications, manufacturing, financial services, insurance, retail and consumer goods, travel and transportation, tech and media, health care and life sciences, and energy and utilities sectors.”



