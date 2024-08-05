EPR Program Steering Committee Holds 1St Meeting

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug. 5 (Petra) -- Deputy Prime and Minister of Local Administration, Tawfiq Kreishan, chaired on Monday the first meeting of the Steering Committee formed to implement the provisions of the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) national mechanism to address the negative impacts resulting from packaging waste for 2022.In the meeting, held at the of Environment building and attended by relevant stakeholders, Minister of Environment, Muawieh Radaideh, gave a briefing on the program's progress, next steps, and the impact of its implementation on the economic and environmental ecosystem in the Kingdom.Radaideh highlighted key action points discussed during the meeting, namely, determining the location and work of the operational unit responsible for implementing the EPR program and approving the formation of the technical committee that will work on preparing plans, decisions, and recommendations related to the implementation of the provisions of the instructions, which will be submitted to the steering committee for approval.The meeting covered a number of issues related to approving instructions amendment, as previously agreed upon in consultation and coordination with the Jordan Chamber of Industry, the Jordan Chamber of Commerce, and relevant stakeholders.For its part, the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) gave a presentation on the details of the Jordanian delegation's visit to Berlin to learn about the German experience in the EPR program and the decisions taken, in addition to key action points to implement the system on schedule.The meeting is an important step in implementing the EPR program, as relevant stakeholders seek to activate the role of the private sector in waste management and achieve sustainable development.