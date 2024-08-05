Senate Delegation Visits China, Discusses Ties

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug 5 (Petra) -- A delegation of the Senate Jordanian-Chinese Friendship Committee, on a visit to Beijing, Monday discussed bilateral political, economic and cultural relations between the two countries.In a statement, head of the four-member team Senator Hidar Murad noted the close relations with Beijing, and said the two countries see eye to eye on Middle East issues, foremost of which are the Palestinian issue, the war on Gaza and Jordan's custodianship over Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem and safeguarding the historical status quo and heritage of the holy city.He also pointed to Chinese investment in the Kingdom and its positive impact in a host of sectors, including energy, industry and services, adding that imports from China account for about 25 percent of the Kingdom's imports.The delegation held a series of meetings with senior Chinese officials and expressed hope the visit would culminate in policy coordination, linkage of economic facilities, business continuity, freedom of investment and enhanced cooperation in the fields of technology, knowledge and student exchange, as well as benefiting from the "Belt and Road Initiative", a global infrastructure development strategy adopted by the Chinese government in 2013 to invest in more than 150 countries and international organizations.They pointed to Beijing's effective role in regional issues, including the Palestinian issue, and its support of a two-state solution and a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.