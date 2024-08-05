French Cabbies Seek Payout For Lost Olympics Revenue

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) PARIS - French taxi drivers on Thursday demanded compensation for lost revenue during the Olympic Games as traffic disruptions and fewer regular clients weigh on demand.

In a letter to the ministry, taxi unions said that the Games had been“hugely disappointing” for the drivers of licensed taxis of which there are 20,000 in Paris alone.

“Demand is slowing and the entire profession is being prevented from simply doing their job because of these Games,” said the letter, seen by AFP.

The number of additional visitors drawn by the had failed to make up for“the impact of traffic restrictions, the closure of venues and the impact of usual customers staying away”, it said.

The unions demanded the creation of a“compensation fund” that they said should cover income lost for the seven-month period during which public spaces were being taken over for the Games.

Several venues in and around Paris, but also in Marseille were blocked off for several weeks before the Games started on July 26.

In response to the letter, Transport Minister Patrice Vergriete said in a social media post that taxis and ride-hailing services would now be allowed to enter the so-called“red zones” around Olympics venues, which were previously off-limits for motor vehicles.

Now that the high-security opening ceremony was in the past, several safety measures had been lifted and traffic was becoming more fluid, the minister said.

The government has encouraged French residents to go on holiday or work remotely during the Games, further dampening demand and contributing to a sharp fall in business compared to the same period in 2023, the unions said.

Some drivers had seen their income fall by 40 or 50 per cent, they said.

Last month, trade groups said that Paris shops, restaurants, bars and clubs were facing an“unprecedented slump in business and footfall”, blaming in part the“heavy security measures” during the Games.