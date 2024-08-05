KINGA KORPACZ SELECTED FOR IAOTP's EMPOWERED WOMAN AWARD

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Kinga Korpacz, Owner of Exit Realty Redefined Rolling Meadows, was recently selected as Empowered Woman of the Year for 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an honor and career milestone; only a few women are chosen for this distinction based on their years of experience, professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, and contributions to their communities. These women empower others with innovation and compassion to reach their goals while creating change for future generations. Ms Korpacz will be honored for this distinction at IAOTP's 2024 Annual Awards Gala./award-galaThe President of IAOTP, Stephanie Cirami, stated, "We are honored to have Kinga Korpacz as part of the IAOTP family. She provides visionary leadership as a female entrepreneur, and her extraordinary accomplishments prove she will empower women worldwide. We look forward to celebrating all her merits at the Annual Awards Gala and cannot wait to see more amazing things from this woman."With over two decades of industry experience, Kinga Korpacz has firmly established herself as an expert in her field. A dynamic and results-driven leader, Kinga specializes in residential properties in the Chicagoland area. She prides herself on being among the top 20% of realtors in the region and is unwaveringly committed to maintaining a high standard of excellence.Before embarking on her current career path, Kinga attended Wright College, where her intense passion for business led her to own Diamond Automotive from 1995 to 2002. Following her successful venture in the automotive industry, Kinga made a bold decision to pursue a career in real estate. After gaining valuable experience at multiple brokerage firms in the Chicago area, she joined Exit Realty Redefined in 2011. Her dedication and hard work culminated in her becoming the proud owner of Exit Realty Redefined Rolling Meadows in 2016.Kinga Korpacz is a highly accomplished and dedicated professional in the real estate industry, holding an impressive array of designations, including CRS, GRI, ABR, CNE, SFR, CDPE, C2EX, RSPS, BPOR, and -Pro. As the Broker Owner of EXIT Realty Redefined, Kinga brings a wealth of expertise and leadership to her role. In addition to her responsibilities in real estate, she serves as the Treasurer for the Mainstreet Organization of Realtors and is incoming President Elect, she took on the role of 2024 Ball Chair for the Legion of Young Polish Women. Kinga is deeply involved in advocacy and political engagement, serving as the NAR Federal Political Coordinator for Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi and contributing her insights as a member of the NAR – FPC Advisory Committee. Her commitment to industry excellence extends to various roles within the Institute of Real Estate, where she serves as the IR Vice Chair for the Local Governmental Affairs Committee and the Strategic Planning Committee. Kinga is also an IR RPAC Trustees member who participates in the IR RPAC Fundraising Working Group. Her involvement in committees such as Mainstreet's Government Affairs Northwest Committee and the Outstanding Pole Abroad Committee reflects her dedication to community engagement and positively impacting various spheres of influence.Throughout her illustrious career, Kinga has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. This year, she will be considered to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the Magnificent Opryland Hotel in Nashville in December 2024 for her previous selection as Top Real Estate Broker of the Year and Empowered Woman of the Year.Additionally, Kinga is a member of the Women's Council of Realtors, the National Association of Hispanic Realtors, and the National Association of Real Estate Brokers.Looking back, Ms. Korpacz attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors she has had along the way. When not working, she enjoys reading, traveling, and spending time with her family. About IAOTP: The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You must be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview. 