Gold Prices Fall By More Than 2%

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

London: Gold prices on Monday fell by more than 2 percent, amid a broad-based sell-off in driven by growing economic concerns.

Spot gold fell 2.2 percent to $2,389.79 per ounce, while US gold futures lost 1.6 percent to $2,430.

As for other precious metals, spot silver fell 5.1 percent to $27.08 per ounce, platinum fell 4.3 percent to $917.10 and palladium lost 3.5 percent to $859 after recording its lowest levels since August 2018.

