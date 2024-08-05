Gold Prices Fall By More Than 2%
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
London: Gold prices on Monday fell by more than 2 percent, amid a broad-based sell-off in Stocks driven by growing economic concerns.
Spot gold fell 2.2 percent to $2,389.79 per ounce, while US gold futures lost 1.6 percent to $2,430.
As for other precious metals, spot silver fell 5.1 percent to $27.08 per ounce, platinum fell 4.3 percent to $917.10 and palladium lost 3.5 percent to $859 after recording its lowest levels since August 2018.
Read Also
Turkish inflation falls to 61.78% in July
google hires top start-up team, fueling concerns over Big Tech's power in AI
Kenya's Treetops hotel reopens after Covid shutdown
MENAFN05082024000063011010ID1108518828
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.