Goelzer Industries Welcomes Tim Plunk As New Chief Operating Officer

Goelzer Industries, a leader in high-quality, custom envelope manufacturing, proudly announces the appointment of Tim Plunk as its new Chief Operating Officer.

With over thirty years of experience in the print mail industry, Tim brings a wealth of knowledge and a passion for innovation to Goelzer Industries.

A Proven Leader and Ambassador for the Industry

Tim Plunk is renowned in the envelope manufacturing, printing, and mailing community. His illustrious career spans almost 25 years, during which he has held several key positions at Tension Corporation, including Vice President and General Manager. In these roles, Tim managed two manufacturing plants and oversaw multiple strategic accounts, showcasing his exceptional leadership and strategic vision.

Tim's deep involvement in the mailing community is reflected in his active membership in the Volume Mailers Group and The INg Group. He also serves on the boards of the Dallas-Fort Worth Postal Customer Council (DFW PCC) and the Mailing and Fulfillment Service Association (MFSA), where he currently holds the Vice President position. His expertise is frequently sought after at industry events such as the National Postal Forum (NPF) and the Inspector General Conference. He is an EMA Certified Postal Partner (CPP) and Mail Design Professional. He regularly meets with mailers, suppliers, and USPS leadership to explore new ways to improve the industry.

In making the announcement of his hiring, Paul Goelzer, Jr., President of Goelzer Industries, said,“Tim Plunk's leadership and reputation in the envelope manufacturing, printing, and mailing community is legendary. His knowledge of what matters to the Direct Mail community and the transactional business is unmatched. Tim has been an ambassador for the envelope and print industry for decades, always advocating for what is best for manufacturers. I am excited that he will now serve as a Goelzer Industries Ambassador, continuing his vital work in this area. We are thrilled to welcome him to Goelzer Industries."

Embarking on a New Chapter with Goelzer Industries

Tim Plunk's new role at Goelzer Industries marks an exciting phase in his career. "My family and industry leaders have seen my excitement as I've finished one chapter in my career and now join an amazing team to tackle new opportunities and ambitious goals at Goelzer Industries." As I move to a different platform to help Goelzer Industries grow, I am excited to pull back the Goelzer curtains to show the industry what an amazing facility and group of people goes into every product we make. I love our industry, and I'm excited to see what the future holds for all of us. It's time for the mailing family to meet the team at Goelzer Industries.”

Goelzer Industries is renowned for its expertise as a custom shop specializing in short-run, quick-turn envelope production for the diverse envelope-buying community. The company's standout feature is its focus on orders ranging from 25,000 to 500,000 envelopes, paired with exceptional high-quality printing and inserting capabilities. Goelzer takes pride in its world-class customer service and is among the select few envelope manufacturers with G7 color certification. The company's offerings include unique window sizes and shapes, various adhesives, and distinctive envelope designs. Goelzer Industries can create virtually any size and shape of envelopes.

“The professional team at Goelzer Industries and the plant's state-of-the-art firepower will be a breath of fresh air to an industry desperate for new, more efficient machines to increase productivity and reduce waste," Tim stated.“My goal is to expand Goelzer's presence within the mailing community by offering quick-turn, high-end print products that meet evolving industry needs.”

During his announcement, Paul Goelzer, Jr. stated, "Tim's arrival at Goelzer Industries marks a significant milestone for us. His leadership and vision align perfectly with our commitment to quality, innovation, and customer service. For years, Tim has championed the needs and interests of the mailing community. At Goelzer Industries, he will continue this important work, helping us to better serve our clients and the industry as a whole."

About Goelzer Industries

Founded in 1985, Goelzer Industries has built a reputation for producing high-quality, custom envelopes with a focus on precision and reliability. The company is known for its modern, innovative solutions and exceptional customer service, consistently delivering on time and meeting the highest industry standards. Goelzer Industries' state-of-the-art manufacturing capabilities include litho printing, in-house converting, custom die-cutting, web flexo printing up to five colors, and more, ensuring they meet the diverse needs of their clients.

For additional information about Goelzer Industries and its offerings, please visit or contact Mark Toney, Chief Marketing Officer, at (214) 938-2364.



