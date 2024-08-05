Elliott Pike Of ELM Construction Honored As 2023 National Remodeler Of The Year

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ELM Logo

ELM Kitchen Remodel

Elliott Pike receiving the Remodeler of the Year Award at The Nationals in Las Vegas, February 2024

ELM is thrilled to announce that Elliott Pike has been named the 2023 Remodeler of the Year by the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB).

VESTAVIA HILLS, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ELM Construction is thrilled to announce that Elliott Pike, the founder and driving force behind the company, has been named the 2023 Remodeler of the Year by the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB). This prestigious award was presented at The Nationals in Las Vegas in February 2024, marking a significant milestone in Elliott's career and the company's journey.Celebrating Excellence in RemodelingThe NAHB's Remodeler of the Year Award is a highly coveted honor, recognizing those who exemplify excellence in the remodeling industry. Elliott Pike's recognition is a testament to his unwavering dedication and commitment to superior craftsmanship and customer service. The most critical factor in receiving this award was client satisfaction, as evidenced by glowing testimonials, positive feedback, and a high rate of repeat business.Reflecting on the award, Elliott said,“It's an incredible honor. If you think how many remodelers are in the country, to be named as the Remodeler of the Year is really incredible.”A Journey of Commitment and GrowthElliott Pike started ELM Construction in 2008 as a one-man operation working out of his spare bedroom. Fast forward to today, ELM Construction has grown into one of the leading remodeling companies, not just in Alabama, but across the nation.“At ELM Construction, we've always believed in fulfilling our promises,” Elliott emphasized.“Our mantra has been simple: if we commit to something, whether it's a timeline or a budget, that's what we're going to do. Our clients appreciate that, and that's what has made us successful.”The Backbone of Success: An Exceptional TeamWhile Elliott laid the foundation for ELM Construction, he attributes the company's continued success to his exceptional team.“I think we've got probably one of the best teams in our area,” he remarked proudly.“They all understand and bought into our processes and what we're doing. I am so grateful to be working with such great people.”Receiving the Remodeler of the Year Award from NAHB is a significant milestone for Elliott, as it represents a heartfelt thank you and an endorsement from his peers in the home remodeling community. "Having your peers recognize what you do is one of the biggest honors you can get."Rigorous Selection ProcessThe selection process for NAHB's Remodeler of the Year Award is thorough, encompassing an in-depth examination of business practices, client testimonials, and references from industry professionals. Among the multitude of remodelers across the nation, Elliott and his team stood out as the epitome of excellence.A Legacy of Quality and Community EngagementELM Construction's success is deeply rooted in its commitment to exceeding client expectations. The company prides itself on maintaining strong relationships with skilled tradesmen and knowledgeable suppliers, ensuring each project is completed to the highest standards.Elliott Pike and his team remain active in local, state, and national home building associations. Their dedication to quality work has been recognized by several top industry organizations, further cementing their reputation as leaders in the remodeling field.About ELM ConstructionELM Construction LLC specializes in home remodeling projects of all sizes. Founded by Elliott Pike in 2008, the company has thrived, even during the worst economic downturn since the Great Depression, thanks to referrals and repeat business from loyal customers.Based in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, ELM Construction provides remodeling services throughout Hoover, Homewood, Mountain Brook, and the Birmingham Metro area. Their extensive portfolio includes total kitchen remodels , bathroom renovations , basement projects, outdoor living areas, fire restoration, additions, and whole-home renovations.ELM Construction is known for its commitment to excellence, backed by a written warranty covering two years-double the industry standard. The company holds various professional credentials, is licensed by the State of Alabama as a Residential Home Builder/Remodeler, and is fully insured with both General Liability Insurance and Workers Compensation.For those considering a home remodeling project, ELM Construction stands ready to turn visions into reality. Whether it's a complete home makeover or a simple renovation, the award-winning team is equipped to handle projects of all sizes with the same level of dedication and expertise.For more information, visit ELM Construction online or call to set up a consultation.

Houston Harris

FreshRobot

email us here

+1 828-324-1298