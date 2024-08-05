Freeit Data Solutions Earns No. 41 On The 2024 CRN® Fast Growth 150 List

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CRN® Spotlights the Top IT Providers for Outstanding Performance and Growth

Aug. 5, 2024

Freeit Data Solutions, Inc. , announced today that CRN® , a brand of The Channel Company ®, has named Freeit Data Solutions to the No. 41 spot on CRN's 2024 Fast Growth 150 list. With this list, CRN recognizes the fastest-growing and strongest-performing North American integrators, solution providers, and IT consultants.

Solution providers on the Fast Growth 150 have achieved significant sales growth over the previous two years-with business acceleration driven by forward-thinking strategies and expert technology knowledge.

"We are incredibly proud to be recognized on CRN's 2024 Fast Growth 150 list," said Wayne Orchid, President, and CEO of Freeit Data Solutions. "This recognition reflects our commitment to excellence and our ability to adapt and innovate in a dynamic industry. Freeit has a unique dedication to serving the public sector, bolstered by our DIR contracts , which has been instrumental in driving our remarkable growth. We appreciate the need to guide our customers expertly, providing them with the tools they need to succeed in a technological landscape that's constantly advancing. We're excited to continually push the boundaries of what truly serving our customers means."

"Companies spotlighted on the 2024 Fast Growth 150 leveraged extensive technology expertise along with innovative business strategies to accelerate growth and stay ahead of the curve in the always-changing IT landscape," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. "This achievement demonstrates an exemplary commitment to success, agility in the face of rapid industry change, and creative strategies that drive lasting results."



About Freeit Data Solutions



Freeit Data Solutions is an Austin-based IT services and solutions company that designs and deploys data center solutions for mid to large-sized companies, enabling them to better manage and protect their data. For more information, visit: .

