Jordan's First Gold Refinery Opens

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 5 (Petra) -- of Industry, Trade, and Yousef Shamali inaugurated Jordan's first at a factory of the Imseeh Jewelry Group.According to a statement, Shamali highlighted the ministry's ongoing efforts to enhance the national industry's competitiveness and expand its accessibility to global markets, in line with plans and the vision of King Abdullah II.He emphasized the government's commitment to fostering the industrial sector through programs and policies due to its key contribution to and employment, as it boosts exports, promotes investment and covers local market needs.The economic modernization vision and executive program, he said, sets clear targets to support and enhance the national industry to positively impact overall economic performance, underlining the importance of a real and effective public-private partnership for that purpose.The gold and jewelry industry in Jordan has remarkably grown in recent years, achieving record exports. In 2023, Jordan's gold exports were at $1.158 billion, up from $659.9 million in 2022, a 75.5 percent growth.The new refinery reflects a commitment by Imseeh Group to excellence and its vision for the future of luxury jewelry, said its chairman, Osama Imseeh.The refinery has the technology to convert gold bullion of 14, 18, and 21 carat to 999.9 carat gold, and raw materials to jewelry pieces that are exported to 54 countries, he said.