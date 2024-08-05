SHOW YOUR TEAM SPIRIT WITH SCENTAIR®'S NEW VIBRANT DIFFUSER COLORS, PERFECT FOR DORMS AND GAME ROOMS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Looking to add a vibrant pop of color with your professional-quality fragrance?

ScentAir®, the global leader in the scent marketing for 30 years, has introduced four new colors to its Whisper HOME Diffuser line for a limited time.

Available in red, blue, orange, and green, the limited edition colors are designed with back-to-school in mind. The vibrant hues match popular collegiate sports teams, enabling students and fans to showcase their school spirit in dorms and at home.

New team color diffusers include green, blue, red and orange.

"At ScentAir, we're dedicated to helping customers personalize their spaces through fragrance and decor," said ScentAir's Director of Global Marketing and eCommerce, Evin Ellis. "These fun Whisper HOME Diffusers are an ideal addition to college dorm rooms, but they're also perfect for game rooms where alumni cheer on their team or for anyone with a love of vibrant colors in their living spaces."

To purchase a limited edition Whisper HOME Diffuser and fragrance cartridges, visit ScentAir .

ScentAir: Trusted by Brands, Loved by Families

About ScentAir: ScentAir Technologies, LLC., privately held and founded in 1994, provides best-in-class ambient scent marketing solutions to many of the world's most recognized brands. As the global leader in olfactory marketing, the Company creates memorable impressions for both small businesses and global enterprises, elevating their customer experience through the power of scent. Based in Charlotte, NC, USA, and corporate offices in the United Kingdom, France, Netherlands, China, Hong Kong, Japan and Australia. The Company's 525+ global team members service customers in 119 countries through its dedicated global supply chain and manufacturing operations in North America, Europe, and Asia.

ScentAir is committed to the creation of customized scent strategies that boost clients' brand sentiments, customer loyalty, and sales. To learn more, go to ScentAir .

SOURCE ScentAir