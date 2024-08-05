Bangladeshi Premier quits, escapes state

(MENAFN) In a dramatic turn of events, Bangladesh's Prime Hasina has resigned and fled the country following a wave of intense protests that have engulfed the nation. The crisis, which has been marked by unprecedented violence, saw thousands of demonstrators storming Hasina’s official residence in Dhaka. Scenes of the storming were broadcasted by Bangladesh’s 24, capturing the jubilation of the as they celebrated their actions.



The unrest has been among the deadliest in the country’s history, with at least 98 people reported dead on Sunday alone. The casualties include 14 police officers, making it the most lethal day of violence in recent times. The protests erupted in response to a controversial quota system that reserves 30 percent of government jobs for the relatives of war veterans, a policy that many protesters argue disproportionately benefits the ruling party and undermines meritocracy.



The demonstrations have escalated into fierce confrontations, with protesters clashing with government supporters using sticks and knives. In the chaos, security forces have resorted to opening fire to quell the violence. Footage circulating online shows a helicopter, reportedly carrying Sheikh Hasina, departing from Dhaka, further symbolizing the gravity of the situation.



The turmoil reflects deep-seated dissatisfaction with the current administration and has resulted in significant unrest, disrupting the country's political stability. The resignation and flight of Prime Minister Hasina highlight the severe impact of the ongoing protests and the intense pressure faced by her government amid widespread public outcry.

MENAFN05082024000045015687ID1108518003