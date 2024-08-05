Fifty 1 Labs, Inc. And All-In-Extracts Announce Joint Venture To Develop And Release New Testosterone Boosting Supplement

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MELBOURNE, Fla., Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fifty 1 Labs, Inc. (OTC-PINK: CAFI ), a holding company that operates in the sports supplement, equipment, and and wellness industries, and All-In-Extracts, a wholly owned subsidiary of Royal Biotek Enterprises (OTC-PINK: BLEG ) and a renowned provider of high-quality botanical extracts, are excited to announce a strategic joint venture to develop and release a groundbreaking testosterone-boosting supplement under Fifty 1 Labs wholly owned subsidiary, 51 Labs, LLC. Clinical trials for this innovative product are set to begin promptly.

This joint venture combines the scientific research and advanced extraction techniques from both companies to create a product aimed at supporting natural testosterone production and enhancing overall well-being for men and women.

Fifty 1 Labs' expertise in supplement formulation and All-In-Extracts' superior botanical extraction methods will be combined to develop a high-quality, effective product. The synergy between these two industry leaders promises a product that is both scientifically robust and naturally potent.

The testosterone-boosting supplement will feature a unique blend of natural ingredients known for their potential to enhance testosterone levels and promote vitality. These ingredients have been carefully selected based on extensive research and clinical evidence supporting their efficacy.

Clinical trials are set to begin promptly to ensure the safety, efficacy, and quality of the product. These trials will be conducted under rigorous scientific protocols, with results expected to guide the final formulation and dosage. This step underscores the commitment of both companies to delivering a product that consumers can trust.

The new testosterone-boosting supplement aims to address common issues faced by men and women, such as low energy levels, reduced muscle mass, and diminished libido. By supporting natural testosterone production, the product is expected to improve overall health and vitality, helping men and women to achieve a better quality of life.

Pending successful clinical trials, the new product is slated for market release in Q4 2024, with an initial launch in the United States followed by international expansion. The companies are also planning an extensive marketing campaign to educate consumers about the benefits of the new product.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with All-In-Extracts on this innovative project," said Robert Clark, CEO of Fifty 1 Labs, Inc. "Starting clinical trials promptly demonstrates our commitment to bringing a safe, effective, and high-quality product to the market. This joint venture allows us to leverage our combined expertise and resources to create something truly remarkable."

Matthew Grisham, CEO of All-In-Extracts, added, "This joint venture reflects our shared dedication to natural wellness and scientific excellence. We are confident that our combined efforts will result in a product that will significantly benefit the health of men and women. Our commitment to quality and transparency ensures that consumers can trust our product to deliver real results."

The testosterone-boosting supplement aims to meet the needs of men and women seeking to improve their energy, performance, and overall health through natural means. Both companies are dedicated to transparency, safety, and customer satisfaction, ensuring that the new product will meet the highest standards.

About Fifty 1 Labs, Inc. Fifty 1 Labs, Inc. (Ticker symbol: CAFI), a publicly traded entity, is currently undergoing a name and symbol transition to become Fifty 1 Labs, Inc. This transformation is accompanied by the company's ownership of three distinct subsidiaries entrenched within the domains of sports supplementation, fitness apparatus, and holistic well-being. These subsidiaries include 51, LLC, a pioneer in the development of innovative health and wellness supplements. With a focus on science-backed formulations and premium ingredients, 51 Labs is committed to helping individuals achieve optimal health and well-being. The company's portfolio includes a range of products designed to address various health concerns, from cognitive function to physical performance: The Quickness, the proud holder of a patent for pioneering athletic training equipment meticulously crafted to enhance linebacker development; Drago Knives, LLC, a cutting edge knife throwing company with a patented style of throwing knives; and Astound NMN, a beacon of excellence within the anti-aging sector, heralding the era of DNA reparation through its premium supplements. Guided by an unwavering commitment, Fifty 1 Labs, Inc. remains at the forefront of innovation, consistently presenting avant-garde solutions infused with state-of-the-art technology, poised to empower individuals in their pursuit of fitness and holistic health aspirations. Additionally, Fifty 1 Labs, Inc. remains actively engaged in pursuing strategic acquisitions aimed at fortifying its portfolio by incorporating profit-generating enterprises into its fold.

About All-In-Extracts All-In-Extracts, a wholly owned subsidiary of Royal Biotek Enterprises (Ticker Symbol: BLEG) is a leading provider of high-quality botanical extracts. Utilizing cutting-edge extraction methods and rigorous quality control processes, All-In-Extracts delivers potent and pure extracts that serve as the foundation for numerous health and wellness products. The company's dedication to sustainability and ethical sourcing ensures that their products are not only effective but also environmentally responsible.

Media Contacts:

Fifty 1 Labs, Inc.

Jonathan Werlang

Vice President

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (877) 814-4188

All-In-Extracts

Matthew Grisham

CEO

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (987) 654-3210

For further information, please visit Fifty 1 Labs' website or All-In-Extracts' website.

For further information, please contact: Jonathan Werlang (877) 814-4188

Safe Harbor Statement: The information provided in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Identifiable by words such as "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions, these statements may also be made in written or oral form in the company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, press releases, other written materials, or in oral statements made by its officers, directors, or employees to third parties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. The company cautions that these forward-looking statements are further qualified by other factors including, but not limited to, those set forth in the company's Registration Statement on Form S-1. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, and various other factors beyond the company's control. The company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE Fifty 1 Labs, Inc.