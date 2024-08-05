EU choses Ukraine over its own member nations

(MENAFN) The European Commission (EC) has sided with Ukraine in a recent dispute involving the suspension of Russian energy supplies through Ukrainian pipelines, dismissing complaints from Hungary and Slovakia. The two European Union member states had sought the EC's intervention after Ukraine imposed sanctions on Russian energy giant Lukoil, which resulted in the cessation of crude oil deliveries via pipelines running through Ukraine.



Hungary and Slovakia, both landlocked countries heavily reliant on Russian energy, had formally requested the European Commission to mediate the conflict with Kyiv. They argued that Ukraine’s actions, which involved blocking Lukoil’s shipments, breached a 2014 trade agreement between Ukraine and the European Union. In response, Budapest and Bratislava urged the EC to initiate emergency consultations to address their supply concerns.



However, the European Commission has rejected these calls. Balazs Ujvari, an EC spokesperson, stated that the situation does not warrant urgent consultations, suggesting that the sanctions do not pose an immediate threat to the security of supply for Hungary and Slovakia. The commission’s initial assessment found no critical risk arising from Ukraine’s suspension of Lukoil’s pipeline deliveries.



In a letter to the Hungarian and Slovak governments, European Union Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis advised them to seek alternative energy sources. He highlighted the availability of a pipeline that brings crude oil from Croatia, recommending that both countries pursue diversification away from Russian fossil fuels to enhance their energy security.



This recent move follows Ukraine’s broader sanctions against Lukoil, which began in 2018, prohibiting the company from divesting its business in Ukraine and barring its participation in state property transactions. Although Lukoil continued to supply crude oil through the southern Druzhba pipeline, these flows were unaffected by the European Union sanctions.



The European Commission’s stance underscores a growing emphasis on energy diversification and reducing reliance on Russian energy sources within the European Union, amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions and shifting energy policies.

