SOL Mental Health Welcomes Lindsay Arnold Sugden As Chief Executive Officer

DENVER, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SOL Mental Health, an innovative provider of integrated, outpatient behavioral services, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Lindsay Arnold Sugden as its new Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Company's Board of Directors.

"Lindsay's appointment marks a significant milestone in SOL's journey, as she brings a rare combination of excellence in clinical operations and human capital leadership. Her experience driving sustained organic growth and developing Oak Street Health's unique "Oaky" culture aligns perfectly with SOL's mission-driven culture and ambition for national scale," said Bill Sullivan, SOL's Chairman. "We are confident that Lindsay's leadership will further our mission to bring integrated mental health services to communities across the country."

Lindsay joins SOL from Oak Street Health, where she served as Division President and Chief Clinical & People Operations Officer, initially leading the company's largest divisional P&L before adding responsibility for clinical operations, learning & development, talent acquisition, and retention for 6,500+ employees. Before Oak Street, Lindsay spent almost a decade at DaVita, starting in strategy and clinic operations before transitioning to lead value-based transformation initiatives across internal operations and external partnerships.

Today, SOL's 150+ clinicians deliver integrated, in-network outpatient therapy and psychiatry services to individuals across 5 states and Washington D.C. The Company's deep partnerships with primary care providers enable the coordination of mental and physical healthcare, which have helped more than ten thousand patients find healing and balance since 2022.

"My professional journey has consistently focused on elevating people, processes, and technology to improve care delivery for vulnerable populations," said Mrs. Arnold Sugden. "I am drawn to SOL's success in transforming people's relationship with mental health, commitment to improving access through in-network services, and dedication to building the employer of choice for skilled, high-performing mental health clinicians. I am eager to build on the existing foundation and lead SOL's next phase of growth."

SOL is an in-network, outpatient behavioral health provider serving adolescents and adults through both in-person clinics as well as virtual care options. SOL integrates therapy and psychiatry services under one roof and is focused on driving clinical progress and quality of life improvements through a rigorous, outcomes-based approach. The Company was founded in Denver, Colorado and offers care across 5 states and Washington D.C.

