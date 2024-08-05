No Development Work Was Done In J&K After Article 370 Abrogation: Congress Leader

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 5 (IANS) spokesperson Ravinder Sharma has criticised the Centre on the fifth anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 in J&K.

He said,“In 5 years, Jammu and Kashmir has gone towards destruction. Unemployment and have increased in the area in the last two to three years. People are living in an atmosphere of terror. Security arrangements are not up to the mark. India is being misled and intimidated by the media."

He praised the UPA and said," No development work was done in Jammu and Kashmir in the last five years. All the development work in the state was done during the UPA government."

Ravinder Sharma attacked the government and questioned, "Apart from railway projects in Jammu, what have they done in Kashmir?"

He stated " People from Poonch have stopped coming to Jammu. The people of Jammu and Kashmir do not have the right to speak. Industry is not expanding in the state. Unemployment has increased a lot here."

He criticised the government and said, "Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha is now given all the power. He only issues orders in the morning. There is no one to raise the voice of the people of Jammu. There is no Panch-Sarpanch, BDC, no Municipal Corporation. Elections have not been held in the last 6 years. The government is making excuses for this situation."

On August 5, 2019, the government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the abrogation of Article 370, which had provided the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) with a measure of autonomy, and Article 35, which conferred special property rights on domiciled residents of the state. Besides, Jammu and Kashmir was split into two Union territories- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh and brought under New Delhi's direct rule.