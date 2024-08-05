British retaliators set migrant hotel on fire

(MENAFN) In a troubling escalation of right-wing protests across England, rioters in Rotherham have set fire to a hotel housing asylum seekers. The incident occurred at the Holiday Inn Express, where a large group of demonstrators, voicing their opposition to immigration and Islam, clashed with and ignited a fire inside the building. British Prime Keir Starmer has condemned the violence, pledging that those responsible will face severe consequences.



On Sunday afternoon, hundreds of gathered outside the hotel, targeting police officers with wood and bottles while chanting “get them out,” referring to the 130 asylum seekers who have been staying there since 2022. The confrontation escalated quickly, with rioters breaking windows, setting dumpsters on fire, and eventually starting a blaze on the hotel's ground floor. South Yorkshire police reported that at least ten officers were injured during the clashes. The fire was brought under control shortly after, and several arrests were made.



This incident in Rotherham is part of a broader wave of unrest sweeping through British towns and cities since Monday. The violence was initially triggered by a stabbing incident in Southport, near Liverpool, where a teenager of Rwandan descent killed three children and injured ten others. Early rumors incorrectly suggested that the attacker was Muslim, fueling the protests. The demonstrations have since expanded into a larger backlash against Islam, mass immigration, and accusations that political leaders are more focused on suppressing right-wing dissent than addressing issues related to immigration crime.



The unrest has spread to over 150 locations across the United Kingdom. Riots have been reported in major cities including Liverpool, Manchester, Stoke, and Leeds, with further disturbances in Middlesbrough, Blackburn, and Tamworth. In some cities, including Bolton and Stoke, there have been reports of Muslim protesters, some armed with knives and machetes, joining the fray.

