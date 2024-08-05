Baobab Ingredient Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The baobab ingredient market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from 7.17 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising demand for functional foods, increasing popularity of plant-based ingredients, growth in the nutraceutical industry, adoption of baobab in beauty and personal care products, and sustainability considerations in food production.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The baobab ingredient market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $7.17 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%.

Growth Driver Of The Baobab Ingredient Market

Growing consumer inclination towards functional foods and drinks is expected to propel the growth of the baobab ingredient market going forward. Functional foods and drinks refer to foods and beverages that provide health benefits besides their nutritional value. Baobab ingredients, such as baobab fruit pulp and powder, are rich in antioxidants, vitamin C, calcium, iron, magnesium, potassium, and fiber and play an essential role in the manufacturing of functional foods and drinks, commercial product applications such as single-strength beverages, smoothies, and yogurts.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the baobab ingredient market include Nexira SAS, Woodland Foods Ltd., Eco-Products Inc., Halka B Organics, BI Nutraceuticals Inc., Alaffia, NP Nutra, Afriplex Pty Ltd.

Major companies operating in the baobab ingredient market are increasing their focus on introducing natural oils, such as soft baobab oil, to maximize their revenues in the market. Soft Baobab oil is a natural botanical emollient for skin and hair care, refined from the non-edible seeds of the baobab fruit.

Segments:

1) By Product: Baobab Pulp, Baobab Powder, Baobab Oil

2) By Source: Organic, Conventional

3) By Distribution Channel: Direct Channel, Indirect Channel

4) By Application: Food And Beverages, Nutraceuticals, Cosmetics, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the baobab ingredient market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the baobab ingredient market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Baobab Ingredient Market Definition

Baobab is a tree prevalent in specific regions of Africa, Arabia, Australia, and Madagascar. The baobab ingredients such as leaves, seeds, and pulp of the baobab fruit, which are also available in powdered form, have been linked to numerous health benefits and are used in a variety of recipes and cuisines.

Baobab Ingredient Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Baobab Ingredient Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on baobab ingredient market size, baobab ingredient market drivers and trends, baobab ingredient market major players, baobab ingredient competitors' revenues, baobab ingredient market positioning, and baobab ingredient market growth across geographies. The baobab ingredient market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

