Relmada Therapeutics To Report Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results On August 7, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CORAL GABLES, Fla., Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Relmada Therapeutics, (Nasdaq: RLMD,“Relmada”), a late-stage biotechnology company addressing diseases of the central nervous system (CNS), today announced plans to host a call and webcast on Wednesday, August 7, 2024 at 4:30 PM ET to discuss recent business progress and results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.



About Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.

Relmada Therapeutics is a late-stage biotechnology company addressing diseases of the central nervous system (CNS), with a focus on major depressive disorder (MDD). Relmada's experienced and dedicated team is committed to making a difference in the lives of patients and their families. Relmada's lead program, REL-1017, is a new chemical entity (NCE) and novel NMDA receptor (NMDAR) channel blocker that preferentially targets hyperactive channels while maintaining physiological glutamatergic neurotransmission. REL-1017 is in late-stage development as an adjunctive treatment for MDD in adults. Learn more at .

