Dragonfly Therapeutics Appoints Dr. Susan Altschuller As Chief Financial Officer

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dragonfly Therapeutics, today announced it has expanded its executive leadership team with the addition of Dr. Susan Altschuller as Chief Officer.

Dr. Susan Altschuller, Chief Financial Officer at Dragonfly Therapeutics

"We are delighted that Susan has joined Dragonfly," said Bill Haney, co-founder and CEO of Dragonfly Therapeutics. "Her leadership growing successful biopharma companies comes at an exciting time as Dragonfly expands our clinical pipeline in autoimmune disease, oncology, and neuro-inflammatory disease. Susan's powerful combination of financial, clinical and development experience will help drive our mission to help patients by inventing and commercializing leading immune-engaging therapeutics."

Susan Altschuller Ph.D., MBA is a seasoned senior biopharma executive with more than two decades of strategic and financial leadership experience at leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Most recently, she served as the chief financial officer of Cerevel Therapeutics, a biotechnology company developing therapies for neuroscience diseases, until its acquisition by AbbVie earlier this month.

Before Cerevel, Dr. Altschuller was chief financial officer of ImmunoGen, supporting the oncology company's first commercial launch. Prior to ImmunoGen Dr. Altschuller worked at Alexion, where she was vice president and head of investor relations and later, head of enterprise finance. Dr. Altschuller has also served as head of investor relations at Bioverativ, a hemophilia spin-off from Biogen, and held various positions in Biogen finance and as senior consultant at the Frankel Group. Susan received a BSE in Biomedical Engineering with Honors from Tulane University, a Ph.D. in Biomedical Engineering from the Illinois Institute of Technology, and an MBA from the MIT Sloan School of Management. Dr. Altschuller has served as audit chair on the Board of Directors of Vestaron Corporation and Mural Oncology and is a founding Board member of the HNRNP Family Foundation.

About Dragonfly

Dragonfly Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapies that harness the body's immune system to bring breakthrough treatments to patients. In addition to a set of advanced programs in the clinic, Dragonfly has a deep pipeline of wholly owned preclinical candidates discovered using its proprietary platforms that are progressing toward the clinic, as well as productive collaborations with AbbVie, Bristol Myers Squibb, Gilead and Merck in a broad range of disease areas.



