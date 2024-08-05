Excise Policy Scam: Arvind Kejriwal To Move SC Against HC's Disposal Of Bail Plea
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will approach the Supreme Court against the High Court's disposal of his bail plea in a CBI case, said AAP on Monday.
The Delhi High Court on Monday disposed of Kejriwal's bail plea and upheld his arrest by the CBI in the corruption
case stemming from the alleged excise policy scam.
