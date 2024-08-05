عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Excise Policy Scam: Arvind Kejriwal To Move SC Against HC's Disposal Of Bail Plea

Excise Policy Scam: Arvind Kejriwal To Move SC Against HC's Disposal Of Bail Plea


8/5/2024 7:00:27 AM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will approach the Supreme Court against the High Court's disposal of his bail plea in a CBI case, said AAP on Monday.

The Delhi High Court on Monday disposed of Kejriwal's bail plea and upheld his arrest by the CBI in the corruption case stemming from the alleged excise policy scam.

MENAFN05082024007365015876ID1108517382


Live Mint

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search