(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strainsforpains, Inc., fka/ E-Buy Home Inc., (OTC: EBYH) an emerging cannabinoid-based retail and wholesale drug commercialization specialist is very pleased to announce that it has just signed an international retail and wholesale cannabinoid drug commercialization agreement with Cannabis Science, Inc



Strainsforpains, Inc., President & CEO., Mr. Simon Shainberg stated,“Cannabis Science is best known for it's Harvard Award Winning Cancer Killing Success. Cannabis Science has a robust pipeline of therapeutic and critical ailment cannabinoid drugs to be released. To start, Strainsforpains has successfully released a proven cannabinoid-based product pipeline and we have garnered excellent sales growth in a short period of time. The Cannabis Science CBN US Patent protected product pipeline is exciting for instant market penetration targeting sleep deprivation as well as targeting PTSD and other neurological conditions. The Harvard Award winning cancer killing success and the Cannabis Science Cancer drug pipeline is an automatic success magnet if you throw a little money at it to commercialize it through the FDA and other jurisdictional regulatory bodies to bring to market.”

CSi-CBN Patent:

“Composition for Treatment of Neurobehavioral Disorders” Protections and Product Release, Sleep, PTSD, Neurological Conditions. US Patent number US10413578. CBN Sleep Products for Sleep Deprivation, PTSD, OCD, ADHD and more. The Sleep deprivation and PTSD markets combined are well over $500 Billion Worldwide with a shortage of cost effect treatments and therapies. Leaving the opportunity to fulfill this demand a major windfall.

patents.google.com/patent/US10413578B2/en

Mr. Shainberg confirms again,“The introduction of diversified cannabinoid-based products, coupled with strategic partnerships with hemp farmers in Virginia and Pennsylvania, positions the company for rapid growth in 2024. We are proud to have established strong partnerships ensuring a resilient and optimized supply chain, with products stored both at our 7-acre Pennsylvania facility and our New York City locations. Has initial orders, comprising over 3000 units of CBD body cream, is set to be distributed across pharmacies and wellness centers in the Tri State area. Notable locations include Central Pharmacy of Brooklyn, DIV Pharmacy of Flatbush, Kyse Pharmacy of Rockaway, and other reputable dispensaries and health centers throughout New York.

With the $65,000 order in the last quarter of 2023 and the $130,000 order in early 2024, we are well-positioned to surpass our initial projections of $500,000 in sales for 2024. The positive responses from stores, dispensaries and customers have fueled our determination to diversify our CBD product line into other CBD products later in 2024.”

Cannabis Science HARVARD Award Winning Cancer Killing Drug Development. The Top CSi-Cancer Killing Drug Valuation targets are ready for Clinical Trials, Pharmacokinetics, and FDA IND# application:

Stage 4 Lung Cancer

Pancreatic Cancer

Stage 4 Breast Cancer

Basil Cell Carcinoma (Skin Cancer)

Brain Cancer

Kaposi's Sarcoma

- Oncology drugs remain the fastest growing category in pharma, and forecasters say the top 15 will be hauling in almost $90 billion by 2022

- REUTERS Reports New U.S. Cancer Drug prices rise 53% in five years from 2017 – 2022.

- The National Cancer Institute In 2020 alone, 1,806,590 new cancer cases and those 606,520 new deaths from cancer.

- Annual cancer cases will increase 49% from 1,534,500 in 2015 to 2,286,300 in 2050.

CSi-Harvard Award Success Killing Cancers, Peer Reviewed Research Reports:

Top Selling Cancer Drug Comparables:





“With our expertise and current cannabinoid-based products on the market in the Greater NYC area we have the relationships in place and expertise in place to bring a wide range of cannabinoid-based products such as the Cannabis Science product pipeline to market. This partnership with Cannabis Science gives us an instant expanded base of groundbreaking cannabinoid products to release through our distribution channels and retail outlets. We will be the retail and wholesale commercialization front line for this new partnership. Our projected forecasts and business combinations will fuel strong revenue growth quarter by quarter and year over year. With our revenue and asset expansion we are on our way for potential up listing to NASDAQ,” concludes Mr. Shainberg.

Cannabis Science CSi-EDP Partnership Initiatives:

CSi-Cancer Drug Development and Commercialization (Harvard Award Research)

CSi-Drug PIPELINE, full extensive list to be released

ASU Scholarships & Apprenticeship Programs

ASU/CSi-EDP Partnership Programs

1 Million Strong Cancer Keep Killing Fundraiser TV Show

1 Million Strong Cancer Keep Killing Fundraiser Concerts/Events

1 Million Strong Cancer Keep Killing Fundraiser Fight Club

1 Million Strong Celebrities Raising $20 Million to Keep Killing Cancers

The 1-Million Strong to Keep Killing Cancers,“Make that Change Campaign” Franchise Prep:

Title:“Breaking the Cancer Barriers: The 1-Million Strong Killing Cancers Campaign”

Genres: Inspirational Documentary, Reality TV Drama, and Major Motion Picture

Format: TV Show/Movie Treatment, Fundraiser Events

Mr. Dabney has launched the 1 Million Strong Keep Killing Cancers Fight Club to help promote the 1 Million Strong Keep Killing Cancers TV Show; Celebrities Raising $20 Million to Keep Killing Cancers and push the whole cancer killing movement forward by uniting people worldwide through interactive martial arts training on every level.

Mr. Dabney, being a successful top level brown belt student of Shorinji Kempo an exclusive Japanese Martial Art born from the worldwide travels and experiences of Sensei Doshin So, a former Shaolin Temple Buddhist Munk. Mr. Dabney has an inherent line of Martial Arts professionals in his family going back three generations with high level Black belt accomplishments. Mr. Dabney stopped his Shorinji Kempo training just 2 weeks before is Black Belt test and plans to go back to accomplish this goal through the success of his personal ventures, business accomplishments, and the successful launch of the 1 Million Strong Cancer Killing Fight Club.

Cannabis Science Inc., President and CEO Mr. Raymond C. Dabney stated,“Houston, we have liftoff! This deal with Strainsforpains Inc. is FIRE, it's the exact type of partnerships we are looking for to multiply our revenues, our team of experts, our asset base, and cash position. With some level of measured success, it will give us the financial strength to complete our financial goals. We are very excited to start promoting all our products and companies through the innovative and aggressive 1 Million Strong TV, Celebrities Raising $20 Million to Keep Killing Cancers, 'Make that Change Campaign' Special Events and TV Show. This will include ground breaking interactive TV.”

“Strainsforpains Inc., is the first of the special ASU/CSi-EDP partnerships we've been working on to add to our growing list of ASU/CSi-EDP partnership companies. These special ASU/CSi-EDP partnership deals are designed to multiply all our strengths through sharing resources and product development services to move forward much faster in a Win/Win combination effect for all ASU/CSi-EDP companies involved”, Mr. Dabney concluded.

About Strainsforpains, Inc., (OTC: EBYH)

fka/ E-Buy Home Inc.

Strainsforpains is progressing towards completing its Audit to become fully-reporting, change its symbol, creating the revenues and asset base for a NASDAQ Uplisting.“Our company is very involved, and has been for a long time, in the health and wellness space,” said Simon Shainberg, CEO of Strainsforpains, Inc.

Strainsforpains, Inc. is an innovative healthcare data technology Company located in New York, N.Y. The Company's objectives are to provide doctors, nurses, dispensaries, and patients access to an APP that will allow for an advanced determination of comparison of strains or brands of cannabis combinations with major illnesses, in a user-friendly manner. Furthermore, the proprietary app incorporating advanced artificial intelligence, collaborating with pain management departments at hospitals and health care professionals. The app integrates artificial intelligence to expand the selection of cannabis varietals, positioning itself as a leading educational tool for pain management operations at hospitals and with doctors specializing in pain relief.

Mr. Shainberg is a member of the prestigious International Cannabinoid Research Society, .

Safe Harbor Statement:

Statements in this press release that are not historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Although Strainsforpains, Inc. believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, Strainsforpains, Inc. is unable to give any assurance that its expectations will be attained. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Strainsforpains, Inc.'s ability to control, and those actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is and will be included in Strainsforpains, Inc. filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets.

For further info and Media Contact:

Strainsforpains Inc.Mr. Simon ShainbergPresident & CEO...













Cannabis Science Inc.Mr. Raymond C. DabneyPresident & CEO...







